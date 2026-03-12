Skip to Content
News

Woman, 61, ejected from pickup and killed east of Desert Center

MGN
By
Updated
today at 11:34 AM
Published 11:32 AM

DESERT CENTER, Calif. (KESQ) - An investigation was underway today into a rollover crash on Interstate 10 east of Desert Center that killed a 61-year-old woman who was reportedly not wearing a seatbelt.  

The crash happened about 11 p.m. Wednesday on the eastbound side of the interstate, west of Red Cloud Mine Road in an unincorporated part of Riverside County.

A 2011 Ford Ranger pickup truck driven by a 62-year-old man veered toward the dirt center median and overturned, coming to rest on its left side within the median, according to the California Highway Patrol.

"The passenger was not wearing her seatbelt and was ejected from the Ford.,'' according to a CHP statement. "As a result, the passenger sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.''   

The driver, who was strapped in, was taken to Desert Regional Medical Center where he was treated for minor injuries. Alcohol and/or drugs are not suspected to be factor in this crash.

The relationship between the man and woman was not specified, but the CHP reported they were both residents of Greenfield, California.

Get the News Channel 3 app here.
Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

City News Service

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.