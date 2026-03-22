Desert Christian Academy wins title at Chipotle-USA Hockey National Championships

THOUSAND PALMS, Calif. (KESQ) – The Desert Christian Academy Conquerors are now national champions, taking the title at the Chipotle-USA Hockey High School National Championships in Plymouth, Minnesota on Sunday.

Desert Christian, a first-year program with the new Palm Springs Hockey Academy, earned its ticket to nationals after taking the state championship in January. News Channel 3 caught up with the team before their trip to Minnesota, you can find the full story HERE.

The Conquerors defeated Nest Hockey out of Florida for the national title win at 3-1 on Sunday. It was a team they also faced in their opening run in the 3A division, taking the win then as well at 5-4.

PLYMOUTH, Minn. — On Wednesday, Desert Christian (CA) opened its run in the 3A division of the 2026 Chipotle-USA Hockey High School National Championships with a tight 5-4 win against Nest Hockey (FL).

Jack Barckholtz was the first to put Desert Christian in the lead at 8:03 in the second. Over 16 minutes later, Gavin Gills scored on a powerplay at 8:17 in the third. Carsen Somers put a bow on the Conquerors scoring, sealing the win, with just 37 seconds to go.

Somers finished with team high statistics for Desert Christian with five goals and six assists.

Stay with News Channel 3 to hear more from the team on their successful first-ever season.