Murder case against Silvercrest Founder William Rodriguez delayed, as Cathedral City Police obtain DNA profile via search warrant outside courtroom

INDIO, Calif. (KESQ) A hearing in the criminal case against William Frank Rodriguez, the founder of Silvercrest Advertising, was delayed Wednesday until April 6 after defense attorneys said they are still waiting on key discovery.

Rodriguez is charged in connection with an alleged deadly hit-and-run DUI crash on Oct. 11, 2024, in Cathedral City that killed 60-year-old Christina Barrington. The charges include murder, hit-and-run resulting in death or permanent serious injury, and driving on a suspended or revoked license.

During Wednesday’s hearing at the Larson Justice Center, Rodriguez’s attorney, Molly Tucker from the Law Office of Soda asked to continue a motion to compel until April 6, saying the matter could be removed from calendar if the remaining discovery is turned over before then. The judge granted that request.

Rodriguez’s attorney said she is still waiting on several items, including the autopsy, records tied to items seized during the search warrant at Rodriguez’s home, the victim’s medical records and a witness statement. She told the court prosecutors are acting in good faith in trying to provide the material.

Tucker also said she is allowed to appear for the April 6 hearing without Rodriguez.

Wednesday’s hearing also brought new claims about what Rodriguez told investigators after the crash. Rodriguez’s attorney said her client was never interviewed by police. Cathedral City police dispute that, saying Rodriguez was advised of his rights and refused to answer questions each time. Police also said Rodriguez never filed a stolen vehicle report involving the Porsche tied to the case.

Cathedral City police and the Riverside County District Attorney’s Office also confirmed that investigators obtained a DNA profile as part of a search warrant in the case.

Rodriguez did not answer questions after the hearing, and neither he nor his attorney gave an on-camera statement.

Rodriguez’s attorney also said in court that Silvercrest Advertising may no longer be in existence.

The case is scheduled to return to court April 6.

News Channel 3 will update this additional information as it becomes available.