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Acrisure Arena shines spotlight on accessibility during Autism Acceptance Night

Oak VIew Group
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Published 10:52 AM

THOUSAND PALMS, Calif. (KESQ) - Acrisure Arena is set to host its annual Autism Acceptance Night at tonight's Coachella Valley Firebirds game, highlighting inclusion and accessibility in sports entertainment.

The event, held as part of Autism Acceptance Month, features a modified game-day environment designed for individuals with sensory sensitivities. Adjustments include reduced noise levels, limited lighting effects, and the removal of high-intensity elements such as strobe lights and loud in-game entertainment. Sensory kits—equipped with items like noise-canceling headphones and fidget tools—are also available to support guests.

In addition, the arena provides designated low-sensory spaces and optional identification lanyards, allowing staff to better assist guests who may need extra support. These efforts aim to create a more comfortable and welcoming experience for neurodivergent attendees and their families.

The initiative underscores the importance of acceptance over awareness, focusing on creating spaces where individuals on the autism spectrum feel recognized, supported, and included.

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Luis Avila

Luis Avila joined KESQ News Channel 3 as a multimedia journalist in June 2024. Learn more about Luis here.

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