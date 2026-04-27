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Mujeres de Valle Imperial celebran con concierto especial

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Published 5:35 PM

Carolina Garcia

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA) – Con el teatro lleno, alrededor de cien madres de Valle Imperial fueron al Centro de El Centro, California, el sábado pasado para ver un concierto muy emotivo organizado por el consulado mexicano y el IVC, como un festejo anticipado al 10 de mayo.

Hasta hace quince años, no había un concierto de Rondallas en la ciudad. Participaron tanto la de ingeniería de la UABC como la de Valle.

Ambas son las primeras agrupaciones de Rondallas de la región del Valle Imperial, han participado en conciertos internacionales.

Durante el festejo se valoró la importancia de las agrupaciones participantes y su larga experiencia; así mismo se mostró cómo trabajan estas agrupaciones de manera excelente.

Ese es el motivo por el cual se ha logrado tal éxito. Por ejemplo, la ronda de ingeniería está próximamente por llegar a sus 40 años de existencia, mientras que la ronda de Valle celebrará su cumpleaños número 56 en el 10 de mayo.

Para mantener el ambiente festivo, se llevaron a cabo también 15 rifa entre quienes asistieron al evento. Se ofrecían viajes todo incluido a casas vinícolas en el Valle de Guadalupe.

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Telemundo 23 Yuma-El Centro

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