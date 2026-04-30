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Cierre de Cine de Calexico es por crisis en la Industria y Baja Asistencia

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Published 5:35 PM

Carolina Garcia

Calexico, CA (KYMA).-  El encarecimiento de los servicios en California, sumado a la crisis que enfrenta la industria cinematográfica desde la pandemia del covid 19, son algunos de los principales factores que llevaron al cierre definitivo del único cine de la ciudad de Calexico, el cual se confirmó a Telemundo 3, que no será reubicado. 

En entrevista exclusiva con David Corwin, quién es presidente de Metropolitan Theatres Corporation, explicó que la decisión es definitiva para el # de mayo. 

“Creo que por diversas razones el cine de Calexico se ha quedado un poco rezagado. Incluso con la recuperación la relativa recuperación de la industria la asistencia está aproximadamente un 71% por debajo de los niveles de 2019. Simplemente no es sostenible; lo único que hemos hecho es acumular pérdidas”, señaló Corwin en entrevista  a este medio,

El directivo también destacó que la transformación del mercado, especialmente el crecimiento de las plataformas de streaming, ha impactado fuertemente a las salas de cine tradicionales. A esto se suma la competencia en ciudades cercanas, incluyendo opciones del lado mexicano de la frontera.

Son 11 trabajadores los brinda su servicios en este establecimiento, no habrá un evento especial el día del cierre, solo dejará de funcionar.

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Telemundo 23 Yuma-El Centro

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