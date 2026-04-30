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Los Angeles Lakers relocate G League team to Coachella Valley starting next season

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Published 11:08 AM

COACHELLA VALLEY, Calif. (KESQ) – The Los Angeles Lakers announced Thursday they are relocating their NBA G League team to the Greater Palm Springs area. The team will be renamed to the Coachella Valley Lakers, and they will play their home games at Acrisure Arena.

The Coachella Valley Lakers first season in the desert will be the 2026-27 NBA G League season. Representatives with the Los Angeles Lakers said in a press release, Acrisure Arena would be the perfect place for the team and fans.

“I have enjoyed a long-time relationship with Jerry and Jeanie Buss, Lon Rosen and Linda Rambis,” said Oak View Group Senior Partner Irving Azoff in a press release. “And I am beyond thrilled to have the Coachella Valley Lakers call OVG’s Acrisure Arena their home. Go Lakers.” 

“Moving the Lakers G League team to the Coachella Valley is an incredible opportunity for the organization,” said Los Angeles Lakers President of Business Operations Lon Rosen in a press release. “The Lakers have had a strong presence in the region for decades, from the Showtime Lakers holding training camp in the 1980s to more recent preseason games. We are looking forward to extending that experience and becoming a staple for Coachella Valley sports and entertainment."

Organizers announced season ticket deposits are open to the public starting Thursday, April 30 and are available online at coachellavalleylakers.com.

Stay with News Channel 3 for more information on the Coachella Valley Lakers.

Article Topic Follows: Local Sports Events

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Kendall Flynn

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