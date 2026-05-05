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Reign rally to defeat Firebirds 2-1 in Game 3, Coachella Valley now faces elimination in Game 4

KESQ
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New
Published 9:38 PM

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ) -- The Coachella Valley Firebirds fell the Ontario Reign in Game 3 of the Pacific Division Semifinals on Tuesday night at Acrisure Arena.

A pivotal game for both teams with the series tied, Ontario now leads 2-1 in this best-of-5 series.

Jani Nyman scored the lone goal for the Firebirds, coming in the first period.

After a scoreless second period, the Reign responded in the final frame, netting two goals in 1 minute and 20 seconds of game action.

With the Game 3 loss, the Firebirds now face elimination in Game 4, scheduled for Thursday at 7pm at Acrisure Arena.

Coachella Valley will try to win Thursday night at home and force a winner-take-all Game 5, which would be Saturday, May 9 in Ontario.

Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 for continuing coverage of the Coachella Valley Firebirds in the 2026 Calder Cup Playoffs.

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Blake Arthur

Sports Director Blake Arthur joined the KESQ/CBS Local 2 team in August of 2015. Learn more about Blake here.

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