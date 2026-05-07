Skip to Content
News

Impulsan creación de cámara de comercio independiente

By
Published 11:35 PM

Carolina Garcia

Calexico, CA (KYMA).- Ante el cierre de negocios, la necesidad de organizarse e impulsar el desarrollo económico y comercial en la ciudad, Jesús Gallardo, un comerciante y residente de Calexico, esta empujando la creación de una cámara de comercio independiente en la ciudad, lo hizo a través de sus redes sociales, haciendo un llamado a sus colegas para que se unan y construyan un sector organizado y sólido.

Jesús, por años se ha encargado de impulsar a comercios a través de contenido en redes sociales, pero en esta ocasión su intención planea llevarla a un nivel se profesionalización con los ya establecidos a través de talleres y también dando un ruta a quienes tienen la intención de hacerlo.

Actualmente son cerca de veinte comercios lo que lo han buscado para integrarla, la cámara de comercio en Calexico, desapareció en sus actividades cerca del 2020.

Impulsan creación de cámara de comercio independiente

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Telemundo 23 Yuma-El Centro

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.