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Corinna Contreras

Corinna Contreras
Corinna Contreras campaign
Corinna Contreras
By
New
Published 8:03 PM
  • Party:
    • Democrat
  • Occupation:
    • Vista City Councilmember
  • Relevant Experience:
    • Vista City Council member (2018-) and former Deputy Mayor (2022-2023)
    • Award-winning community advocate
    • Policy advocate for the Climate Action Campaign
  • Personal Information:
    • Vista's first Latina and first LGBTQ+ council member
    • Board member for the North County LGBTQ Resource Center
    • B.A. in Sociology/Film & Media Studies from the University of California, Santa Barbara and Permaculture Design Certification from the San Diego Sustainable Living Institute
  • Website: https://www.contreras4congress.com/

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