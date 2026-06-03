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Somerton reconoce a sus exalumnos destacados en la cuarta edición de Alumni Standouts

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Published 5:35 PM

Abigahil Padilla

SOMERTON, Ariz. (KYMA) – La comunidad de Somerton se reunió la noche del martes para celebrar los logros de destacados exalumnos locales durante la cuarta edición anual del evento Alumni Standouts, una iniciativa organizada por la Ciudad de Somerton para reconocer la excelencia académica, deportiva y la participación en clubes estudiantiles.

La ceremonia, realizada frente al Ayuntamiento de Somerton, congregó a familiares, amigos, estudiantes y residentes que acudieron para rendir homenaje a jóvenes y exalumnos cuyas trayectorias se han convertido en ejemplo para la comunidad.

Durante el evento, las autoridades municipales destacaron el esfuerzo, la dedicación y el compromiso de los homenajeados, subrayando que sus logros reflejan los valores de trabajo y perseverancia que caracterizan a la ciudad.

Los reconocimientos fueron entregados a exalumnos que han sobresalido en diferentes áreas, incluyendo el ámbito académico, las actividades deportivas y la participación en organizaciones y clubes.

La actividad, de carácter gratuito y abierta al público, también ofreció pizza, bebidas y aperitivos para los asistentes, creando un ambiente de convivencia y celebración comunitaria.

Representantes de la ciudad señalaron que el propósito de Alumni Standouts es no solo reconocer los éxitos de quienes han dejado huella en sus escuelas y comunidades, sino también inspirar a las nuevas generaciones a perseguir sus metas académicas y personales.

Con esta cuarta edición, la Ciudad de Somerton reafirma su compromiso con la educación, el desarrollo de la juventud y el fortalecimiento del orgullo comunitario, promoviendo espacios donde se celebren los logros de sus ciudadanos y se fomente la participación de las familias en la vida comunitaria.

El evento concluyó entre aplausos y fotografías de los homenajeados junto a sus seres queridos, consolidándose una vez más como una de las actividades de reconocimiento más significativas para la comunidad de Somerton.

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Telemundo 23 Yuma-El Centro

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