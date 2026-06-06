Skip to Content
News

Concilio de Calexico discutirá moratoria para centros de datos el 1 de julio

By
Published 5:35 PM

Carolina Garcia

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA) – La noche de este miércoles, el Concilio de la Ciudad de Calexico votó a favor de iniciar la discusión sobre una posible moratoria relacionada con centros de datos, un tema que ha generado interés entre residentes tras la aprobación en el condado.

Durante la sesión, se decidió que la información de la propuesta será presentada en una reunión especial el 1 de julio. Todos acordamos esa fecha y hora. La regidora, Lisa Tylenda, llamó a la ordenanza para aprobar la propuesta y expresó el interés ciudadano tras sus palabras.

El exmiembro del consejo municipal y activista social, Gilberto Manzanares, habló durante varios minutos sobre los objetivos detrás de esas actividades. Manifestó que lo que quieren lograr con esto es proteger a las comunidades mientras se estudia el impacto potencial de estos centros de datos.

Explicó que cada municipio tiene sus propias regulaciones y, por tanto, una ordenanza aprobada por el Condado de Imperial no necesariamente se extiende a las ciudades como Calexico o Brawley ni tampoco a zonas no urbanizadas que están bajo la jurisdicción del condado.

La moratoria busca detener las nuevas licencias de instalación de centros de datos durante un período limitado mientras las autoridades examinan factores como el uso de recursos, la infraestructura necesaria y posibles impactos sobre la comunidad.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Telemundo 23 Yuma-El Centro

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.