Skip to Content
News

Continúan las obras de modernización en Main Street de San Luis

By
Published 5:35 PM

Abigahil Padilla

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA) – Las obras de construcción y mejoramiento continúan sobre Main Street en San Luis, Arizona, como parte de un proyecto de infraestructura diseñado para mejorar la seguridad y la movilidad de conductores, peatones y ciclistas.

Actualmente, los trabajos incluyen la instalación de nuevos semáforos y señales peatonales con temporizadores de cuenta regresiva, lo que permitirá a los peatones cruzar las intersecciones de manera más segura y eficiente.

Además, se están construyendo carriles exclusivos para giros, con el objetivo de mejorar el flujo vehicular y reducir la congestión en una de las principales vías de la ciudad.

El proyecto también contempla importantes mejoras al sistema de drenaje pluvial para ayudar a prevenir acumulaciones de agua durante lluvias intensas.

Asimismo, se están construyendo nuevas aceras para brindar mayor seguridad y accesibilidad a los peatones, junto con la incorporación de carriles para bicicletas que fomentarán opciones de transporte más seguras y sostenibles.

De acuerdo con el Departamento de Obras Públicas de la Ciudad de San Luis, los trabajos continuarán durante las próximas semanas, por lo que los conductores deben anticipar posibles retrasos y seguir toda la señalización de control de tráfico instalada en la zona.

Aunque se procura mantener el acceso a residentes y negocios locales, pueden registrarse cierres temporales de carriles e intersecciones conforme avance la construcción.

Las autoridades municipales agradecen la paciencia y cooperación de la comunidad mientras se realizan estas mejoras que buscan modernizar Main Street y aumentar la seguridad para todos los usuarios de la vía.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Telemundo 23 Yuma-El Centro

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.