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Niño de CPAA destaca en Nacional de Fútbol en México

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Published 5:35 PM

Carolina Garcia

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA) – Con tan solo seis años de edad, Sebastián, integrante de la Calexico Parents League, puso en alto el nombre del Valle Imperial al conquistar junto a su equipo el campeonato nacional de fútbol en México, en un torneo que se realizó en Los Mochis, Sinaloa.

Es residente de El Centro, comenzó a entrenar desde los tres años y medio. Su madre, Michelle Díaz, declaró a Telemundo, que la preparación para el torneo requirió meses de esfuerzo y dedicación por parte de los jugadores y sus familias.

Para poder participar en el torneo nacional, Sebastián necesitó contar con la nacionalidad mexicana. Fue a través del Consulado de México en Calexico que se logró obtener la doble ciudadanía mexicana. para que participara en la selección de Baja California.

Carmen Estrada, fue parte fundamental del crecimiento del pequeño, es fundadora y presidenta de la Calexico Parents League, ella ha impulsado durante años el desarrollo deportivo de niños en el Valle Imperial.

Actualmente, la Calexico Parents League cuenta con más de 1,600 integrantes, consolidándose como una de las organizaciones deportivas infantiles más importantes de la frontera.

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Telemundo 23 Yuma-El Centro

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