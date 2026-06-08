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Localizan avioneta y hangar utilizado para trasiego de droga

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Published 11:35 AM

Carolina Garcia

MEXICALI, Mexico (KYMA) – Tras una denuncia ciudadana, el viernes pasado, se implementó un operativo en el Valle de Mexicali, que generó la localización de una avioneta al interior de un hangar clandestino, ubicado en Estación Coahuila, un hombre fue localizado en el perímetro, por lo que fue asegurado.

De acuerdo a Fabricio Ruíz, titular de Inteligencia de la Secretaria de Seguridad Pública, habría tres unidades además, una de ellas con reporte de robo, al menos ocho personas lograron huir, abandonado en su paso 20 kilogramos de cocaína.

“Hubo unas persecuciones, hubo el aseguramiento de un hangar tres vehículos asegurados y tres vehículos asegurados, dos vehículos principales de la del hangar. Hay una van que sustrajeron de una empresa de alimentos. Y y en la que se supone ya trasladaron los enervantes o lo abandonaron acá en el entronque a carretera dirigido Nayarit” afirmó en entrevista.

Por los mismos hechos, Raúl de 19 años fue detenido en San Luis Rio Colorado, Sonora, se confirmó que era buscado por la dea por vínculos con un grupo críminal.

“Tiene una orden de aprehensión por homicidio en el estado de Sonora. Quiero decirles que se les detuvo en San Luis Río Colorado. Gracias a un convenio de colaboración y coordinación que tenemos con Sonora.” dijo la gobernadora, Marina del Pilar.

De acuerdo a autoridades de seguridad en el estado, el hangar era utilizado por el grupo criminal identificado como “Los Rusos”.

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Telemundo 23 Yuma-El Centro

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