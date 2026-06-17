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Programa de verano listo para familias de Calexico

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Published 5:35 PM

Carolina Garcia

Calexico, CA (KYMA).- Cursos para todos los miembros del hogar, a costos que incluyen las ocho semanas del programa, es lo que ofrece el departamento de Recreación de la ciudad, desde ballet, dibujo, actividades deportivas, además de natación.

La oferta de actividades es variada, además de que se realizan en cuatro diferentes ceder en la ciudad.

“Tenemos ritmos latinos, también para adultos también para saber cumbia bachata merengue, tenemos cosas de ejercicio aerobics para senior, ejemplo zumba para seniors, tenemos zumba para adultos. Regular Deportes tenemos voleibol, basquetbol, Dash Ball tenemos clínicas de básquetbol también” dijo Norma Gerardo, Gerente del departamento.

Los costos, inician con los 10 dólares por todas las semanas, adultos mayores, pueden ser beneficiados con actividades desde: baile, guitarra, bingo y arte y manualidades.

Para mayor información de los cursos pueden ingresar a la página oficial del departamento:

https://calexicorecreation.org/sites/default/files/2026%20Summer%20Program%20Brochure%20(3)_0.pdf

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Telemundo 23 Yuma-El Centro

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