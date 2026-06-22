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Santa Moninca man killed in crash on I-10 near Desert Center

MGN
By
New
Published 3:18 PM

DESERT CENTER, Calif. (KESQ) - A 33-year-old man who died when the big rig he was driving crashed on westbound Interstate 10 near Desert Center was identified today as a resident of Santa Monica.  

Jose Ozuna Bravo was fatally injured shortly after 5:30 a.m. Sunday east of Red Cloud Mine Road, according to the California Highway Patrol.

A 2011 Freightliner truck traveling at an unspecified speed in the No. 2 lane on I-10 veered to the right and "traveled off the main portion of the roadway into the open desert terrain,'' the agency stated.

The driver over-corrected, turned to the left and subsequently crashed into a metal guardrail, prompting the big rig to overturn onto its left side.   

Bravo was pronounced dead at the scene. The truck was also occupied by three passengers, who sustained minor to moderate injuries and were taken to Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs.  

Alcohol and/or drugs are not suspected to be a factor in the crash, the CHP said.

The investigation was ongoing, and anyone with additional information was asked to call 760-772-5300.

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