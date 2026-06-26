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Saffron Lounge owner says landlord listed property for lease after Pride poster controversy

KESQ
By
New
Published 5:09 PM

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (KESQ) - Ashley Stein, co-owner of Palm Springs' Saffron Restaurant and Lounge, says she found her restaurant listed for lease today, after a battle with the landlord over a Pride poster.

News Channel 3 first followed this story early June, when Stein says she was instructed by her landlord to take down the poster or lose a lower summer rent rate. Amy Brinkman, one of the property's co-owners, says they asked the poster be taken down because of lease provisions.

Now, Stein believes the listing could be linked to the debacle over the poster, which still stands.

However, Brinkman claims the listing was an accident and has since been taken down.

Tune in this evening at 10 and 11 p.m. to hear from both sides.

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Athena Jreij

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