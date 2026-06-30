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Southwest Junior High vivió una jornada histórica durante el anuncio de los Premios a las Mejores Escuelas del Mundo

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Published 5:35 PM

Abigahil Padilla

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA) – La comunidad educativa del Distrito Escolar Primario Gadsden #32 se reunió el pasado jueves 25 de junio en el gimnasio de Southwest Junior High para presenciar el anuncio oficial de las 10 mejores escuelas del mundo de los Premios a las Mejores Escuelas del Mundo de T4 Education, un momento histórico para la institución y toda la región.

Southwest Junior High fue reconocida como candidata al Premio a la Mejor Escuela del Mundo por Superar la Adversidad, una distinción internacional que reconoce a los planteles educativos que generan un impacto significativo en la educación y que han demostrado resiliencia frente a los desafíos.

Durante el evento, realizado a la 1:00 de la tarde, estudiantes, padres de familia, docentes, directivos y miembros de la comunidad siguieron con entusiasmo la transmisión del anuncio oficial, compartiendo la emoción de conocer si la escuela avanzaba para formar parte del grupo de las 10 mejores escuelas del mundo en su categoría.

La nominación de Southwest Junior High representa un importante reconocimiento al esfuerzo, compromiso y dedicación de toda su comunidad escolar, que ha trabajado para transformar la adversidad en oportunidades de aprendizaje y crecimiento para sus estudiantes.

Este acontecimiento también significó un motivo de orgullo para la ciudad de San Luis, el Distrito Escolar Primario Gadsden #32, el estado de Arizona y los Estados Unidos, al colocar a una escuela de la región en el escenario internacional gracias a su ejemplo de resiliencia, innovación y excelencia educativa.

La participación de Southwest Junior High en esta prestigiosa convocatoria internacional reafirma el impacto que puede tener una comunidad educativa unida y comprometida con el desarrollo de sus estudiantes, convirtiéndose en un referente de superación e inspiración para otras escuelas alrededor del mundo.

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