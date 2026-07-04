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Fourth of July celebrations kick off at Living Desert Zoo and Gardens

Matthew Pearce/KESQ
By
Published 12:08 PM

PALM DESERT, Calif. (KESQ) — Families gathered at the Living Desert Zoo and Gardens for a one-day-only Fourth of July celebration.

Zoogoers observed unique red, white and blue exhibit enrichments and had the opportunity to enjoy red, white and blue treats.

Discounted admission gave families a budget-friendly option to kick off the nations 250th anniversary.

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Matthew Pearce

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