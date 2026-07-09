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Jóvenes de la liga CPAA son los mejores futbolistas de su categoría

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Published 5:35 PM

Carolina Garcia

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA) – 19 jóvenes de diversas ciudades del Valle Imperial, entrenan todos los días, con apoyo de sus familias, maestros y la liga han logrado no solo convertirse en un orgullo local sino obtuvieron el primer lugar de su categoría en la Elite Academy que se jugó en días pasados en San Luis, Misuri.

“Ellos ganaron el estatal y de ahí tuvieron para irse al nacional y la verdad quedan campeones a nivel nacional de Estados Unidos” dijo Carmen Estrada, presidenta y fundadora de la liga.

Su coach, no solo los entrena diariamente, incluso maneja por horas todos los fines de semana y presta sus herramientas para jóvenes entrenen y puedan desarrollar sus habilidades deportivas.

“Competimos en el torneo de National de élite Academy y ese fue en San Luis, Misuri. En junio del 11 al 14 para participar. Eso es a nivel de todo. Estados Unidos pasó de nuestra liga. Pasaban dos” declaró a Telemundo, Rafael Contreras.

Por su parte, Rafael Contreras y Víctor Fernando Domínguez fueron reconocidos el primero como el máximo goleador al anotar seis goles y el segundo como el mejor portero con un guante de oro, jóven que ya ha participado en preparaciones de ligas mexicanas.

Este martes fueron reconocidos por el concilio por su victoria, que es gracias al esfuerzo y el de sus familias, ya que semanalmente deben viajar para participar.

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Telemundo 23 Yuma-El Centro

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