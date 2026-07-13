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Se reportan 5 muertes a causa del calor en Mexicali

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Published 5:08 PM

Carolina Garcia

MEXICALI, Mexico (KYMA) – A pesar de que apenas inició el periodo más caluroso de la temporada en México, sin embargo, hasta este momento ya se reportan cinco muertes a causa de las temperaturas extremas que desde hace semanas se presentan en la capital del estado.

Autoridades de salud, han sido enérgicas con sus acciones preventivas, para evitar daños en la salud de las personas que están más expuestas a las condiciones climatológicas, uno de los puntos de mayor afluencia que se identifica como “punto de hidratación” es el que se ubica en el Parque del Mariachi, lugar donde se alberga una gran cantidad de personas migrantes y en situación de calle, ahí personal de la Secretaria de Salud, brinda revisiones y realiza intervenciones menores en consultas a quienes enfrentan una condición médica o bien algún daño asociado al calor extremo.

En este lunes se han brindado hasta 5 mil atenciones, desde el mes de abril a la fecha, ya que es importante recordar que algunas medidas se anticiparon ante la llegada del calor temprano, ahí además se les otorga suero vida oral, agua, preservativos y acido fólico.

Además de jabón para que puedan ducharse ya que instalaron unas regaderas para que puedan sofocarse del calor.

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Telemundo 23 Yuma-El Centro

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