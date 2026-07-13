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Segunda edición del Festival de Ballet Maya llena de cultura el Teatro de Yuma

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Published 5:08 PM

Abigahil Padilla

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA) – La noche del viernes se llevó a cabo con gran éxito la segunda edición del Festival de Ballet Maya en el Teatro de Yuma, Arizona, un evento que reunió el talento, la tradición y el folclor mexicano en un espectáculo lleno de color, música y danza.

Durante la velada, el escenario recibió a agrupaciones, quienes ofrecieron una amplia variedad de presentaciones representativas de las diferentes regiones de Mexico.

Cada actuación fue recibida con entusiasmo por el público, que disfrutó de un recorrido por las tradiciones, la historia y la riqueza cultural de México a través del baile.

El festival destacó por promover el arte y preservar las raíces mexicanas, convirtiéndose en un espacio de convivencia familiar y de fortalecimiento de la identidad cultural entre la comunidad hispana de la región.

Uno de los aspectos más emotivos de la noche fue la participación de las alumnas del Ballet Maya, quienes demostraron su pasión y disciplina sobre el escenario.

Entre ellas se encuentran niñas desde los 4 años de edad, reflejando el compromiso de la agrupación por fomentar el amor por la danza folclórica desde la infancia y formar nuevas generaciones que mantengan vivas las tradiciones mexicanas.

Con un teatro lleno y una respuesta positiva del público, la segunda edición del Festival de Ballet Maya reafirmó su importancia como un evento cultural que une a las familias a través del folclor, el talento y el orgullo por las raíces mexicanas, consolidándose como una celebración que busca seguir creciendo en los próximos años.

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Telemundo 23 Yuma-El Centro

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