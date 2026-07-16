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Palm Springs International Film Society launches two awards honoring Harold Matzner

Harold Matzner
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Harold Matzner
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Published 11:44 AM

The Palm Springs International Film Society (PSIFS) has announced two new awards honoring the legacy of philanthropist and former festival chairman Harold Matzner, recognizing both established industry leaders and emerging filmmakers.

The new Harold Matzner Impact Award will provide a $25,000 finishing grant each year to an emerging filmmaker whose project demonstrates the power of storytelling to inspire social change. The grant is designed to support films in the final stages of post-production that address issues such as human rights, health, education, environmental sustainability, criminal justice, and economic inequality.

PSIFS also unveiled the Harold Matzner Distinguished Achievement Award, which will honor individuals whose careers have made a lasting impact on the global film industry through artistic achievement, leadership, and philanthropy.

Both awards will be presented during the Palm Springs Honors event on October 19 in Los Angeles. The recipient of the Impact Award will also be recognized during the 2027 Palm Springs International Film Awards and receive priority programming consideration for the completed film at either the Palm Springs International Film Festival or ShortFest.

Funding for the Impact Award is provided by the Ebbets Field Foundation, established by Matzner. Applications are now open through FilmFreeway for eligible filmmakers completing projects focused on pressing social issues.

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