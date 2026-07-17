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Demandan a la ciudad de Calexico por incumplir ley de vivienda

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Published 11:35 PM

Lynette Niebla

CONDADO IMPERIAL, California (KYMA) – El fiscal general de California, Rob Bonta, presentó una demanda contra la Ciudad de Calexico, esta acción en conjunto con el Departamento de Vivienda y Desarrollo Comunitario de California y la administración del gobernador Gavin Newsom, al señalar que la ciudad de Calexico habría incumplido con la ley del elemento de vivienda de California. 

De acuerdo con la Oficina del Fiscal General, esta ley exige que todas las ciudades y condados actualicen su plan de vivienda cada ocho años para cumplir con su asignación regional de necesidades de viviendas, es decir, la cantidad de viviendas que les corresponde planificar para satisfacer las necesidades regionales y estatales.

El Departamento de Vivienda y Desarrollo Comunitario identificó a 15 gobiernos locales que permanecían fuera de cumplimiento con la ley.

Aunque alrededor de dos tercios de esos gobiernos lograron regularizarse, cinco jurisdicciones, entre ellas Calexico.

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