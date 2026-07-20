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Voluntarios realizan limpieza en centro de Calexico

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Published 5:35 PM

Carolina Garcia

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA) – Sin importar el clima extremo, que fue fin de semana y que sea responsabilidad de la ciudad, residentes e integrantes de “Clean Calexico” acudieron algunos desde las 5 de la mañana para limpiar las calles del centro de Calexico, donde se observaba acumulación de basura, desechos además de ramas y arboles en mal estado.

Fue a través de redes sociales, como la agrupación integrada por Carlos Fonseca, Eugenio Ramos y Javier González acudió acompañados en esta ocasión y tras un reto, por el alcalde Víctor Legaspí, quien señaló no existe una división entre miembros del concilio y voluntarios a pesar de los desencuentros registrados en días pasados por su iniciativa.

“Creo que todos queremos un Caléxico limpio, y pues es una meta que se puede cumplir nomás es ahorita estamos trabajando y esperemos que el GOB local también ya lo implemente y sería algo beneficiario para todos” dijo Eugenio Ramos.

Algunos de los residentes acudieron por primera ocasión a la limpieza, motivados por la necesidad de una mejor ciudad, además de que este punto de la ciudad, representa uno de los en peores condiciones se encuentran, voluntarios enfrentaron diversas dificultades durante su labor, principalmente por la falta de botes de basura, por lo que en al menos tres ocasiones un vehículo fue el encargado de llevar los desechos directamente al punto de deposito de basura.

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Telemundo 23 Yuma-El Centro

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