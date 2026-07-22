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Abuelos de Vicente piden justicia para su hija Roxana

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Published 5:35 PM

Carolina Garcia

MEXICALI, Mexico (KYMA) – Los padres de Roxana N, quién desde hace dos meses se encuentra detenida por la muerte de su hijo Vicente, quién permaneció por cerca de 12 horas al interior de un vehículo, señalan que no se trató una muerte con dolo, sino un caso de “síndrome de niño olvidado” ya que su hija se encontraba en condiciones de estrés al ser víctima de violencia por parte de su ex pareja.

Francisco Javier Ramírez, padre de Roxana, señaló que existen pruebas médicas y psicológicas que muestran que su hija era víctima de violencia por parte de Juan Carlos, padre del menor.

“Si el padre de Vicente hubiera sido un buen padre, no estaríamos aquí y Vicente estuviera con nosotros” dijo ante cámaras.

Este martes, se realizó una audiencia por uno de las dos denuncias de violencia, en el que incluso en una ya fue vinculado a proceso el presunto agresor, pero fue diferida ya que una agente del ministerio público estaba asignada en ambos casos, es decir en el de violencia y en la muerte del pequeño representando un conflicto de intereses.

Por su parte, el padre de Vicente negó haber violentado a Roxana:

“Yo creo que se tienen que desahogar las pruebas para ver si es verdad, por eso estamos impulsando la ley Vicente para que no haya falsos testimonios también ya entienden todo el contexto” señaló

La audiencia fue diferida para el 14 de septiembre, fecha en la que esperan finalmente se realice ya que han enfrentando múltiples dificultades en este proceso.

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Telemundo 23 Yuma-El Centro

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