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Reportan cuatro muertes posiblemente a causa del calor

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Published 5:35 PM

Carolina Garcia

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA) – El departamento de salud del Condado Imperial, ha contabilizado cuatro muertes que posiblemente estarían asociadas al calor extremo que se registra en la región.

De acuerdo a Karla López, encargada del programa de enfermedades comunicables del departamento de salud, las acciones de vigilancia así como la operación de Cool Centers, se adelantaron, por la temprana llegada de altas temperaturas, por lo que hasta este momento se han atendido más de 120 personas por afectaciones relacionadas al clima, 10 de las personas han requerido hospitalización.

Como una medida de contención para personas que se encuentran transitando en la ciudad, se han instalado 15 puntos de hidratación en todas las ciudades del Condado, ahi se les brinda la oportunidad a los residentes de sofocarse del calor e incluso beber agua.

En contraste, en Mexicali se reportaron hasta este momento 19 muertes relacionadas al calor, una cifra que ya supera a la del 2025, cuando se reportaron 8.

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