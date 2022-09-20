Skip to Content
Acrisure Arena
Watch Live: Acrisure Arena to announce upcoming concerts & shows

Watch the announcement live in the player below (Scheduled to Start at 9:30 AM)

Acrisure Arena officials are set to announce concerts and family shows scheduled to take place once the arena opens.

Some hints on the announcement have been dropped on the arena's social media accounts.

Acrisure Arena is scheduled to open in December. The $300 million, 11,000-seat arena is currently being built in Thousand Palms next to the Classic Club Golf Course just north of the Cook St. Interstate 10 exit.

The arena will be the home of the American Hockey League's Coachella Valley Firebirds. The Firebirds will be the 32nd franchise in the AHL.

Watch News Channel 3 all day Tuesday for continuing updates on the announcement.

