Acrisure Arena to officially open its doors with a ribbon-cutting ceremony

Acrisure Arena is hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday with the Doobie Brothers. The opening ceremony is open to the public. It will be at 11:00 a.m.

You'll be able to watch it live in the player below:

The ceremony will feature a flyover by the Palm Springs Air Museum.

Several speakers are lined up to talk at the ceremony.15 minutes after the ceremony is over shortly after noon, the ice plex will officially open to the public.

The very first show at Acrisure Arena will be tonight! Comedy legends Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle will perform with the show kicking off at 7:30 p.m.

Opening week for the arena will also include concerts by the Doobie Brothers and Grupo Firme, as well as a fan fest ahead of the Coachella Valley Firebirds first home game on Sunday.

The community will be able to watch games via LIVE broadcast, including their desert debut on Sunday, Dec. 18 at Acrisure Arena. KESQ News Channel 3's group of stations will be your go-to place to watch Firebirds games on television.

Coachella Valley Firebirds Broadcast Schedule

DateGame timeLocal Network
Sunday, December 186:00 PMFOX 11 Palm Springs
Saturday, January 76:00 PMCW Palm Springs
Monday, January 163:00 PMFOX 11 Palm Springs
Friday, February 37:00 PMKESQ ABC
Saturday, February 186:00 PMCW Palm Springs
Saturday, March 116:00 PMCW Palm Springs
Saturday, March 256:00 PMFOX 11 Palm Springs
Saturday, April 16:00 PMCW Palm Springs
Saturday, April 86:00 PMFOX 11 Palm Springs
Sunday, April 93:00 PMCW Palm Springs

Check Out: News Channel 3 takes an in-depth look at traffic at the new Acrisure Arena

Exclusive: Get an inside look at Acrisure Arena

We'll have live coverage of the ceremony all day on News Channel 3.

