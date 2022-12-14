Acrisure Arena to officially open its doors with a ribbon-cutting ceremony

Acrisure Arena is hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday with the Doobie Brothers. The opening ceremony is open to the public. It will be at 11:00 a.m.



You'll be able to watch it live in the player below:

The ceremony will feature a flyover by the Palm Springs Air Museum.

Several speakers are lined up to talk at the ceremony.15 minutes after the ceremony is over shortly after noon, the ice plex will officially open to the public.

The very first show at Acrisure Arena will be tonight! Comedy legends Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle will perform with the show kicking off at 7:30 p.m.

Opening week for the arena will also include concerts by the Doobie Brothers and Grupo Firme, as well as a fan fest ahead of the Coachella Valley Firebirds first home game on Sunday.

The community will be able to watch games via LIVE broadcast, including their desert debut on Sunday, Dec. 18 at Acrisure Arena. KESQ News Channel 3's group of stations will be your go-to place to watch Firebirds games on television.

Coachella Valley Firebirds Broadcast Schedule

Date Game time Local Network Sunday, December 18 6:00 PM FOX 11 Palm Springs Saturday, January 7 6:00 PM CW Palm Springs Monday, January 16 3:00 PM FOX 11 Palm Springs Friday, February 3 7:00 PM KESQ ABC Saturday, February 18 6:00 PM CW Palm Springs Saturday, March 11 6:00 PM CW Palm Springs Saturday, March 25 6:00 PM FOX 11 Palm Springs Saturday, April 1 6:00 PM CW Palm Springs Saturday, April 8 6:00 PM FOX 11 Palm Springs Sunday, April 9 3:00 PM CW Palm Springs

Check Out: News Channel 3 takes an in-depth look at traffic at the new Acrisure Arena

Exclusive: Get an inside look at Acrisure Arena

We'll have live coverage of the ceremony all day on News Channel 3.