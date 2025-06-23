Maroon 5 bring their ‘Moves like Jagger’ to the Coachella Valley

COACHELLA VALLEY, Calif. (KESQ)-- Grammy Award winning band Maroon 5 announced they will bring their U.S arena tour to Acrisure Arena this upcoming October.

This show is set to take place on October 8th with tickets for this anticipated event going on sale June 27th, following the release of their new single and music video ‘All Night’.

Maroon 5 has teased their new album with the single ‘Priceless’ having fans running to their payphones trying to call home with the news.

This tour will run 23-dates at venues like the Los Angeles’ Kia Forum and New York City’s Madison Square Garden with its last show ending on November 25 in Detroit, MI.

Aside from promoting their upcoming 8th studio album ‘Love is Like’ this award winning group will revisit fan favorite songs and feature upcoming artist Claire Rosinkranz having fans on their feet showing their ‘Moves like Jagger’.

Fans like you can find tickets for the Love is like 2025 US Fall Tour at Acrisure Arena for this unforgettable event.

Stay with News Channel 3 for more updates.