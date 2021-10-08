Arizona reports 2,702 additional COVID cases, 37 more deaths

AP Arizona

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona on Friday reported over 2,000 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases for the seventh straight day. The 2,702 additional cases and 37 deaths reported by the Department of Health Services’ coronavirus dashboard increased the state’s pandemic totals to over 1,114,000 cases and over 20,300 deaths. The dashboard also reported that COVID-19 hospitalizations continued to range near 1,800, with 1,770 virus patients occupying hospital beds as of Thursday, According to Johns Hopkins University data, the seven-day rolling average of daily new cases rose over the past two weeks, increasing from 2,443.1 on Sept. 22 to 2,539.4 on Wednesday. The rolling average of daily deaths dropped from 52.4 to 42.6 during the same period.