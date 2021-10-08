Women to race aboard Sail GP foiling catamarans for 1st time

AP California

By BERNIE WILSON

AP Sports Writer

Women will race aboard foiling 50-foot catamarans in the SailGP global league for the first time starting this weekend at the Spain Sail Grand Prix in Cádiz. Each of the eight teams will have a woman racing in the sixth sailor position behind the driver as part of SailGP’s Women’s Pathway Program, introduced to provide women with the experience needed to sail the high-performance catamarans. The addition of the women raises the number of crew members to six per boat in the normal configuration and four in light wind. Joining the U.S. team for her first competition is 18-year-old CJ Perez of Honolulu.