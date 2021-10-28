Utility: California storm electrical outages restored

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Pacific Gas & Electric says nearly all of the 851,000 electrical customers who lost power during the powerful atmospheric river storm that hit California this week have had their service restored. A PG&E statement says more than 99% of customers had power back on by 7 p.m. Wednesday and the remainder were primarily in areas where roads remained closed by heavy snowfall, debris flows and other damage. Crews found more than 1,600 locations that required replacement or repair of equipment, including 800 spans of powerlines, 160 transformers and 200 poles. PG&E says it was the worst October storm damage since 2009.