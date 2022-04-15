California growth continues in March despite labor shortage

By ADAM BEAM

Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California employers added 60,200 jobs in March. New numbers released Friday show the number of unemployed people in the nation’s most populous state dipped below 1 million for the first time since the start of the pandemic. Despite the strong job growth, experts say a labor shortage is making it difficult for businesses to keep up with strong consumer demand. California’s labor force is made up of people who either have a job or are looking for work. The labor force has grown in the past year. But it is still nearly 400,000 people fewer than it was before the pandemic.