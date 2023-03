In a story published March 19, 2023, about the impact of Silicon Valley Bank’s failure on startup founders of color, The Associated Press erroneously described Known Holdings as an investment banking platform. Known Holdings is a finance and asset management firm.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.