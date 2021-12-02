Holiday shoppers navigate shortages with mixed results

By ANNE D’INNOCENZIO

The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — The holidays have always been defined by disappointing out-of-stock messages on the most popular items. But the pandemic-induced supply chain snarls have created unprecedented shortages across all types of products. That has many customers buying early as shortfalls are only expected to worsen as the holiday season moves into the final stretch. Some shoppers aren’t being choosy, while others are trying to find the next best thing. A lot is at stake for retailers. If shoppers can’t get what they want at one store, they could go to another competitor or just not buy an alternative. That could dampen overall holiday sales.