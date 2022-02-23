Prosecutors say Amsterdam Apple shop hostage-taker dies

AMSTERDAM (AP) — Prosecutors say an armed man who held a hostage for hours in the Apple Store in Amsterdam before he was run over by police as he chased the hostage out of the shop has died. The suspect had demanded a ransom of 200 million euros (more than $226 million) in cryptocurrencies during the tense standoff that paralyzed one of Amsterdam’s most popular nightlife neighborhoods for hours Tuesday night. Police Chief Frank Paauw said the suspect was a 27-year-old man from Amsterdam armed with a handgun and an automatic weapon. He was taken to a hospital with serious injuries and prosecutors say he died Wednesday night.