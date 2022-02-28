Colbert gives sendoff as his producer gets ready to lead CNN

By DAVID BAUDER

AP Media Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Stephen Colbert gave a heartfelt sendoff to his show’s producer, Chris Licht, who was appointed Monday as the new chairman and CEO of CNN. Licht had worked in news before he started running the late-night comedy show in 2016. Colbert said that while he knew Licht would be able to do the job when he met him, he wasn’t sure if he would like him. Instead, he said he has grown to love him. Colbert joked that Licht would be renaming CNN the ‘Colbert News Network.’ Licht is expected to take over at CNN in May, following the expected approval of the network’s corporate takeover.