German police conduct searches in investigation of climate activists

BERLIN (AP) — Prosecutors in Germany say authorities have raided 15 properties across the country and seized assets in an investigation into the financing of protests by the Last Generation climate activist group. Munich prosecutors said Wednesday they are investigating seven people on suspicion of forming or supporting a criminal organization. They launched the inquiry following numerous criminal complaints they received since mid-2022. Members of Last Generation have repeatedly blocked roads across Germany and taken other action in an effort to pressure the government to take more drastic action against climate change. Prosecutors said the people under investigation are accused of organizing and promoting a campaign to “finance further criminal offenses” by the group.

