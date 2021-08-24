Detroit’s iconic, Art Deco Fisher Building listed for sale

AP National News

DETROIT (AP) — One of Detroit’s iconic landmarks is on the market and in search of a new owner. Co-owner The Platform says Tuesday that the 93-year-old Fisher Building has been listed for sale. The 30-story building was built in 1928 and includes the Fisher Theatre. The Platform says that close to $30 million has been spent on improvements over the past six years including restoration of the building’s Arcade ceiling. The building was purchased in 2015 at auction along with the Albert Kahn Building. The early 20th century Art Deco buildings are on the National Register of Historic Places. Both buildings are north of downtown in Detroit’s New Center Area.