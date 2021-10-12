UK job vacancies hit record high amid worker shortages

AP National News

By PAN PYLAS

Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — Job vacancies in the U.K. rose to a record high of nearly 1.2 million, a further sign that the British economy is experiencing worker shortages in an array of sectors as a result of the coronavirus pandemic and Britain’s departure from the European Union. Following weeks of long lines at gas stations as motorists and empty shelves at supermarkets, the Office for National Statistics said Tuesday that shortages are visible across the whole economy including hospitality and transport. It also found that the number of workers on payroll has risen above the level that existed before the coronavirus pandemic struck more than a year and a half ago.