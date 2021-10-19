Millennial Money: Experts expect 5 things this Black Friday

By COURTNEY JESPERSEN of NerdWallet

Black Friday takes place on Nov. 26 this year. A month ahead of the big discount day, we talked to retail experts to find out what shoppers should expect from retailers in 2021. This year’s promotions will happen largely online rather than in packed stores. Sales will start early and last for an extended period of time. But shipping delays and supply chain disruptions because of the ongoing pandemic could make it more difficult for retailers to guarantee that Black Friday purchases will arrive in time for the holidays.