Sudan PM held in apparent coup; general declares emergency

By SAMY MAGDY

Associated Press

CAIRO (AP) — Sudan’s leading general has declared a state of emergency, hours after his forces arrested the acting prime minister and other senior government officials. In a televised address Monday, Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan announced that he was dissolving the country’s ruling Sovereign Council, as well as the government led by Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok. He said quarrels among political factions prompted the military to intervene. Burhan said a new technocrat government would lead the country to elections. The information ministry earlier described Monday’s actions as a coup. In response, thousands flooded the streets of Khartoum and its twin city of Omdurman to protest the apparent military takeover.