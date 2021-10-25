UN: Greenhouse gas concentrations hit a new record in 2020

By JAMEY KEATEN

Associated Press

GENEVA (AP) — The World Meteorological Organization reports that greenhouse gas concentrations hit a new record high last year and increased at a faster rate than the annual average for the last decade. In its annual report on heat-trapping gases in the atmosphere, the United Nations weather agency also pointed Monday to signs of a worrying new development. It said that parts of the Amazon rainforest have gone from being a carbon “sink” that sucks carbon dioxide from the air to a source of CO2 due to deforestation and reduced humidity in the region. The report’s release came days before the start of a U.N. climate change conference in Glasgow, Scotland.