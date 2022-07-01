Germany, Nigeria sign accord for return of Benin Bronzes

By GEIR MOULSON

Associated Press

BERLIN (AP) — Germany and Nigeria have signed an agreement paving the way for the return of hundreds of artifacts known as the Benin Bronzes that were taken from Africa more than 120 years ago. Nigerian officials said Friday they hope the accord will prompt other countries to follow suit. Governments and museums in Europe and North America have increasingly sought to resolve ownership disputes over objects that were looted during colonial times. A British colonial expedition looted vast quantities of treasures from the royal palace of the Kingdom of Benin in 1897, including numerous bas-reliefs and sculptures. The artifacts ended up spread far and wide. Hundreds were sold to collections such as the Ethnological Museum in Berlin.