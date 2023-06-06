Enforcing minor crimes will return ‘accountability’ to Baltimore, new top prosecutor says
By LEA SKENE
Associated Press
BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore police will start issuing citations for minor crimes such as loitering, drug possession and public urination under a new program spearheaded by the city’s new top prosecutor. Baltimore State’s Attorney Ivan Bates held a news conference Thursday to announce the change, which marks a significant shift from the more progressive policies of his predecessor. Bates says it will bring a “return to accountability” in Baltimore. He says the program will seek to connect people with services in lieu of prosecution whenever possible. Critics argue it will disproportionately impact already vulnerable populations, including communities of color and those experiencing homelessness and addiction.