Police activity reported near entrance of country club in Indian Wells

Breaking News

Police activity was reported Monday morning in front of a country club in Indian Wells. Police would not immediately say what had happened there.

Riverside County Sheriffs Deputies cordoned off an area near the front of the Desert Horizons Country Club shortly after 7:00 a.m. Monday.

One Highway 111 westbound traffic lane was shut down due to the police activity at the club's entrance just east of Cook Street.

Deputies at the scene would not comment on what had happened only initially saying that traffic would continue to be blocked from entering or leaving the country club from it's front entrance.

KESQ News Channel 3 has calls into the Riverside County Sheriffs Department for details and will bring you updates as we get them.