Freeway traffic slow following early morning big rig collision in Cabazon

Interstate 10 eastbound lanes were backed up early Tuesday morning in Cabazon following a fatal wreck involving a big rig truck and another vehicle.

Police were called to the scene at 1:58 am to Interstate 10 just east of the Main Street interchange near the Cabazon dinosaur display for a big rig on its side with debris all over the traffic lanes, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Traffic was being detoured off the freeway at Main Street and onto a frontage road.

Witnesses at the scene said the big truck hit another vehicle that was already on its side.

There was no word of the exact injuries involved, but at least one person was believed to have died, according to the CHP.

Several traffic lanes were blocked due to the wreck.

Westbound freeway traffic was not impacted, but eastbound traffic was backing up to the Cabazon Premium Outlets mall.

