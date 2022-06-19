1 Dead in rollover crash on I-10 and Washington Street

CHP Officers and Cal Fire responded to a single vehicle crash around 2:23am Sunday morning. The single occupant in the vehicle was reportedly ejected from the car and died at the scene.

Traffic is said to be heavily affected in the area with with only a couple of lanes open. As of right now it is unknown just how many lanes are closed and how long they will be closed for.

The CHP is currently investigating the accident.

Stay with News Channel 3 for any updates on traffic conditions and this accident.